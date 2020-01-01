Ferro Swap Users can exchange one token with another with customisable slippage as long as both tokens are available in any of the pools within the protocol.

Liquidity Pools Users can become liquidity providers and earn incentives by staking their LP tokens into the liquidity farm. You will be rewarded with our native tokens $FER together with the opportunity to lock your tokens with different maturity options to boost your returns and share revenue from the protocol swap fees.