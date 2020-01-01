Edwin（EDWIN）資訊

Edwin is on a mission to democratize DeFAI (Decentralized Finance AI) by building the essential infrastructure that bridges artificial intelligence with decentralized finance. The project provides a unified, secure interface that enables AI agents to interact with any DeFi protocol, abstracting away the complexity of blockchain operations and protocol-specific implementations. Through standardized actions and protocol abstractions, Edwin creates a foundation where AI agents can execute sophisticated financial strategies across multiple protocols and chains. We envision a future where autonomous AI agents can seamlessly interact with DeFi protocols, creating a new paradigm of intelligent, efficient, and accessible financial services. This infrastructure is designed to be open-source and community-driven, ensuring that the benefits of DeFAI are accessible to all developers and users who want to participate in this revolutionary convergence of AI and DeFi.