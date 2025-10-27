Decrypting 價格 (DCRYPT)
Decrypting（DCRYPT）目前實時價格為 $0.00335724。過去 24 小時內，DCRYPT 的交易價格在 $ 0.00316363 至 $ 0.00338146 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。DCRYPT 的歷史最高價為 $ 0.01196398，歷史最低價為 $ 0.00271012。
從短期表現來看，DCRYPT 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 -0.67%，過去 24 小時內變動為 +5.32%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 -7.87%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。
Decrypting 的目前市值為 $ 176.64K, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。DCRYPT 的流通量為 52.73M，總供應量是 100000000.0，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 334.99K。
今天內，Decrypting 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ +0.00016954。
在過去30天內，Decrypting 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ -0.0002938555。
在過去60天內，Decrypting 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ -0.0007307677。
在過去90天內，Decrypting 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ -0.004219316430423085。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00016954
|+5.32%
|30天
|$ -0.0002938555
|-8.75%
|60天
|$ -0.0007307677
|-21.76%
|90天
|$ -0.004219316430423085
|-55.68%
Crypto Confused? Decrypt and Save! The Web3 Affiliate Token That Rewards You. $DCRYPT redistributes commission revenues back to the Decry
Decrypting ($DCRYPT) revolutionizes this fragmented landscape through a comprehensive, community-centric approach. By implementing an innovative token model, $DCRYPT transforms the traditional affiliate structure into a distributed system where all token holders can participate in value generation.
Core Innovation:
Community-Wide Benefits: All token holders participate in exchange fee distribution
Multiple Revenue Streams: Beyond trading fees to comprehensive Web3 services
AI-Powered Optimization: Streamlined user experience with intelligent recommendations
Integrated Financial Bridge: Seamless connection between traditional and crypto services
Sustainable Growth Model: Ecosystem expansion directly benefits all participants
Why Now?
The convergence of several market factors creates an optimal opportunity:
Massive Market Growth: Crypto users expected to reach 1 billion by 2030
Exchange Fee Volume: Billions in daily trading generating substantial fee revenue
Service Fragmentation: Clear need for integrated solutions
Community Demand: Growing desire for equitable value distribution
Technology Maturity: AI and blockchain infrastructure ready for implementation
了解 Decrypting（DCRYPT）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 DCRYPT 代幣的完整經濟學！
