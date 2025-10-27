Decrypting 目前實時價格為 0.00335724 USD。跟蹤 DCRYPT 對 USD 實時價格更新、實時圖表、市場市值、24 小時交易量等更多資訊。在 MEXC 輕鬆探索 DCRYPT 價格趨勢。Decrypting 目前實時價格為 0.00335724 USD。跟蹤 DCRYPT 對 USD 實時價格更新、實時圖表、市場市值、24 小時交易量等更多資訊。在 MEXC 輕鬆探索 DCRYPT 價格趨勢。

Decrypting 圖標

Decrypting 價格 (DCRYPT)

未上架

1 DCRYPT 兌換為 USD 的實時價格：

$0.00334992
$0.00334992
+5.00%1D
mexc
此幣種數據來自第三方，MEXC 僅作為資料聚合平台。探索 MEXC 現貨查看已上線幣種！
USD
Decrypting (DCRYPT) 實時價格圖表
頁面數據最近更新時間：2025-10-27 23:05:45 (UTC+8)

Decrypting（DCRYPT）價格資訊 (USD)

24 小時價格變化區間：
$ 0.00316363
$ 0.00316363
24H最低價
$ 0.00338146
$ 0.00338146
24H最高價

$ 0.00316363
$ 0.00316363

$ 0.00338146
$ 0.00338146

$ 0.01196398
$ 0.01196398

$ 0.00271012
$ 0.00271012

-0.67%

+5.32%

-7.87%

-7.87%

Decrypting（DCRYPT）目前實時價格為 $0.00335724。過去 24 小時內，DCRYPT 的交易價格在 $ 0.00316363$ 0.00338146 之間波動，市場活躍度顯著。DCRYPT 的歷史最高價為 $ 0.01196398，歷史最低價為 $ 0.00271012

從短期表現來看，DCRYPT 在過去 1 小時內的價格變動為 -0.67%，過去 24 小時內變動為 +5.32%，過去 7 天內累計變動為 -7.87%。這些數據為您快速呈現其在 MEXC 的最新價格走勢和市場動態。

Decrypting（DCRYPT）市場資訊

$ 176.64K
$ 176.64K

--
--

$ 334.99K
$ 334.99K

52.73M
52.73M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0

Decrypting 的目前市值為 $ 176.64K, 它過去 24 小時的交易量為 --。DCRYPT 的流通量為 52.73M，總供應量是 100000000.0，它的完全稀釋估值 (FDV) 是 $ 334.99K

Decrypting（DCRYPT）價格歷史 USD

今天內，Decrypting 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ +0.00016954
在過去30天內，Decrypting 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ -0.0002938555
在過去60天內，Decrypting 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ -0.0007307677
在過去90天內，Decrypting 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅為 $ -0.004219316430423085

時間段漲跌幅 (USD)漲跌幅 (%)
今日$ +0.00016954+5.32%
30天$ -0.0002938555-8.75%
60天$ -0.0007307677-21.76%
90天$ -0.004219316430423085-55.68%

什麼是Decrypting (DCRYPT)

Crypto Confused? Decrypt and Save! The Web3 Affiliate Token That Rewards You. $DCRYPT redistributes commission revenues back to the Decry

Decrypting ($DCRYPT) revolutionizes this fragmented landscape through a comprehensive, community-centric approach. By implementing an innovative token model, $DCRYPT transforms the traditional affiliate structure into a distributed system where all token holders can participate in value generation.

Core Innovation:

Community-Wide Benefits: All token holders participate in exchange fee distribution

Multiple Revenue Streams: Beyond trading fees to comprehensive Web3 services

AI-Powered Optimization: Streamlined user experience with intelligent recommendations

Integrated Financial Bridge: Seamless connection between traditional and crypto services

Sustainable Growth Model: Ecosystem expansion directly benefits all participants

Why Now?

The convergence of several market factors creates an optimal opportunity:

Massive Market Growth: Crypto users expected to reach 1 billion by 2030

Exchange Fee Volume: Billions in daily trading generating substantial fee revenue

Service Fragmentation: Clear need for integrated solutions

Community Demand: Growing desire for equitable value distribution

Technology Maturity: AI and blockchain infrastructure ready for implementation

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽為市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！

Decrypting (DCRYPT) 資源

Decrypting 價格預測 (USD)

Decrypting（DCRYPT）在明天、下週、下個月將到達多少 USD 呢？您的 Decrypting（DCRYPT）資產在 2025、2026、2027、2028，甚至 10 年後、20 年後價值多少呢？您可以使用我們的價格預測工具來進行 Decrypting 的長期和短期價格預測。

現在就查看 Decrypting 價格預測

DCRYPT 兌換為當地貨幣

Decrypting（DCRYPT）代幣經濟

了解 Decrypting（DCRYPT）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 DCRYPT 代幣的完整經濟學

大家還在問：關於 Decrypting (DCRYPT) 的其他問題

Decrypting（DCRYPT）今日價格是多少？
DCRYPT 實時價格為 0.00335724 USD（以 USD 計），根據最新市場數據實時更新。
目前 DCRYPT 兌 USD 的價格是多少？
目前 DCRYPT 兌 USD 的價格為 $ 0.00335724。查看 MEXC 轉換器 獲取準確的幣種兌換信息。
Decrypting 的市值是多少？
DCRYPT 的市值為 $ 176.64K USD。市值=目前價格 × 流通供應量。市值反映該幣種的總市場價值及其排名。
DCRYPT 的流通供應量是多少？
DCRYPT 的流通供應量為 52.73M USD
DCRYPT 的歷史最高價（ATH）是多少？
DCRYPT 的歷史最高價是 0.01196398 USD
DCRYPT 的歷史最低價（ATL）是多少？
DCRYPT 的歷史最低價是 0.00271012 USD
DCRYPT 的交易量是多少？
DCRYPT 的 24 小時實時交易量為 -- USD
DCRYPT 今年會漲嗎？
DCRYPT 是否會上漲取決於市場行情及項目發展。查看 DCRYPT 價格預測 獲取更深入的分析。
頁面數據最近更新時間：2025-10-27 23:05:45 (UTC+8)

免責聲明

加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。

$114,861.04

$4,155.82

$0.05158

$199.15

$5.3079

$4,155.82

$114,861.04

$199.15

$2.6433

$0.20237

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.001542

$0.02227

$0.1703

$0.04738

$0.02227

$0.0000000737

$0.0003391

