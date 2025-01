什麼是Buttman (BUTT)

The $BUTT token is inspired by Buttman, a superhero character fighting against the mundane with humor and irreverence. This cryptocurrency aims to infuse the digital asset world with light-heartedness and a dash of satire, mirroring Buttman's battle against conformity. Through its unique thematic approach, $BUTT seeks to attract investors and enthusiasts who value not just the financial aspects of cryptocurrency but also the cultural and communal sense of belonging it fosters. The project underscores the importance of fun and not taking life too seriously, all while providing a potential investment opportunity

Buttman (BUTT) 資源 官網