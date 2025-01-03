Warena 图标

$0.0014035
-1.00%(1D)

今天 Warena (RENA) 的实时价格为 0.00140406 USD。目前其市值为 $ 133.32K USD。RENA 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Warena 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 286.80 USD
- Warena 当天价格变化为 -1.12%
- 其循环供应量为 94.99M USD

在获取 MEXC 上从 RENA兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 RENA 价格信息的首选平台。

Warena (RENA) 价格表现 USD

今天内，Warena 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0
在过去30天内，Warena 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0002403808
在过去60天内，Warena 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0005936353
在过去90天内，Warena 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.000432156705357766

时间段涨跌幅 (USD)涨跌幅 (%)
今日$ 0-1.12%
30天$ +0.0002403808+17.12%
60天$ +0.0005936353+42.28%
90天$ +0.000432156705357766+44.46%

Warena (RENA) 价格分析

Warena 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：

$ 0.00140007
$ 0.00143942
$ 6.71
-0.11%

-1.12%

-8.04%

Warena (RENA) 市场信息

深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：

$ 133.32K
$ 286.80
94.99M
什么是Warena (RENA)

Warena is the first personalized, and #playtoearn #NFT #metaverse game. Warena gives you everything you want from an NFT game. It’s a play-to-earn metaverse that allows you to personalize your in-game characters and interact with characters from other universes like Cat Gunner and Axie Infinity in Warena combat games. Warena features thrilling action-survival gameplay where human and zombie teams face off against each other in a zombie apocalypse scenario. Players can choose to inhabit different lands, trade warriors & NFTs, battle against each other, and play in tournaments. The Warena NFT game will be released in two phases. Phase 1 will take place in Q3 of 2021 and will see the launch of the 2D tower defense game. It’s a survival, player-vs-environment game that will require players to defend against the oncoming army of zombies. Phase 2 is set to launch in Q2 2022 and will unlock the full force of the Warena metaverse with player-versus-player features.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

免责声明

加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。

