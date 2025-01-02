Verse 价格 (VERSE)
今天 Verse (VERSE) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 6.37M USD。VERSE 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Verse 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 84.27K USD
- Verse 当天价格变化为 +11.04%
- 其循环供应量为 27.08B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 VERSE兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 VERSE 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Verse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Verse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Verse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Verse 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+11.04%
|30天
|$ 0
|+11.16%
|60天
|$ 0
|+30.96%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Verse 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.31%
+11.04%
+49.05%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
About VERSE Bitcoin.com's rewards and utility token VERSE accelerates global adoption of cryptocurrency in the self-custodial model through incentives and gamification. Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been a global leader in introducing newcomers to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. With over 50 million self-custody wallets created (as of Jun 2024) in its multichain DeFi-ready mobile app (the Bitcoin.com Wallet app), an award-winning news portal with over 2.5 million monthly readers, a wide range of educational resources, and 24-hour human support, Bitcoin.com is the world’s gateway to Bitcoin and beyond. By incentivizing and gamifying engagement in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem, VERSE supercharges Bitcoin.com’s mission to onboard the world to decentralized money and increase economic freedom. What makes VERSE different? VERSE is seamlessly integrated in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem and readily accessible to millions of users. Bitcoin.com attracts and retains millions of newcomers to crypto every year via its powerful brand, domain, and products. The ecosystem guides newcomers on their own individual journeys, enabling them to benefit from the rapidly expanding range of applications in crypto. What is the utility of VERSE token? VERSE can be earned by using products in Bitcoin.com’s ecosystem, held for discounts and perks, and used in apps and dApps. In late 2023, fxVERSE was deployed on Polygon, paving the way for a micro-rewards system. What are the key components of the Bitcoin.com VERSE ecosystem? At the heart of the ecosystem is the multichain Bitcoin.com Wallet app. Within the app, users can find a web3-enabled browser called Verse Explorer that allows for convenient interaction with a variety of dApps and web3 features. These include the multichain decentralized exchange Verse DEX, the Verse Voyager NFT collection and minting dApp, and a range of engaging dApps that are designed to educate users on how to safely interact with web3 products. How does the buy back and burn mechanism work? Bitcoin.com buys VERSE on the open market through Bitcoin.com’s decentralized exchange Verse DEX, third-party DEXs, centralized exchanges, or in Over-The-Counter trades. This VERSE is then sent to the Verse Burn Engine, where it accumulates until a burn is triggered (anyone can trigger a burn). What is the sustainable supple reduction mechanism? VERSE is allocated from the Ecosystem Fund to the Verse Burn Engine in a manner that is proportional to a given activity in the Verse/Bitcoin.com ecosystem, as well as in a manner that ensures that the reduction of supply is sustainable over the lifetime of the token.
|1 VERSE 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 VERSE 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 VERSE 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 VERSE 兑换 USD
$--
|1 VERSE 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 VERSE 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 VERSE 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 VERSE 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 VERSE 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 VERSE 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 VERSE 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 VERSE 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 VERSE 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 VERSE 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 VERSE 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 VERSE 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 VERSE 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 VERSE 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 VERSE 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 VERSE 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 VERSE 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 VERSE 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 VERSE 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 VERSE 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 VERSE 兑换 MAD
.د.م--