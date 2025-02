什么是Vault Overflow (VAULT)

We're building a personal finance app on top of the Hyperliquid Dex. This app is meant to offer a safe and streamlined experience for retail users, including: - An easier onboarding experience that allows crosschain and bank deposits - Portfolio Management - Long term positions building tools like DCA and auto-invest - Spot token trading - Low leverage futures products - A series of auto-rebalancing indexes for top tokens - More complex strategies like pair trading and delta-neutral positions - Hyperliquid EVM support for money markets and more

