什么是trilly (TRILLY)

$TRILLY is a meme-based cryptocurrency project on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the concept of a cute cat on a mission to be worth trillions. The primary purpose of $TRILLY is to bring fun and engagement to the cryptocurrency community while aiming for significant growth in value. By leveraging the popularity of meme culture, $TRILLY attracts and retains a vibrant community of supporters and investors. The utility of $TRILLY includes community building, encouraging the creation and sharing of memes featuring the $TRILLY cat to enhance community interaction, token trading Solana, and offering rewards to community members for participation in events and activities, promoting token holding and usage.

trilly (TRILLY) 资源 官网