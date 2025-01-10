Titanium22 价格 (TI)
今天 Titanium22 (TI) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 34.17K USD。TI 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Titanium22 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 4.99 USD
- Titanium22 当天价格变化为 --
- 其循环供应量为 178.62T USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 TI兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 TI 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Titanium22 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Titanium22 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Titanium22 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Titanium22 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-15.31%
|60天
|$ 0
|+7.64%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Titanium22 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
--
--
-2.55%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Titanium Games is a cutting-edge venture in the blockchain gaming realm, leveraging the potential of Ethereum blockchain to architect unique single and multiplayer games. We offer not just an immersive gaming experience, but also a reward system involving $Ti tokens, Ethereum, and rare NFTs. Our project is a harmonious fusion of traditional gaming elements and blockchain technology, ensuring seamless gameplay alongside on-chain transaction security. What makes your project unique? Our uniqueness lies in the bridging of Web 2.0 gaming structures with blockchain technology, capturing the advantages of both. We provide a gaming experience that’s engaging and rewarding, with off-chain gameplay for smooth user experience and on-chain transactions for transparency and security. Plus, our games are designed to cater to a diverse gaming community, from solo players to PVP enthusiasts, and we're committed to continually developing new games that enrich the Titanium ecosystem. History of your project. Conceived by a mysterious collective known as the SevenDevs, Titanium Games was created with the vision to revolutionize the blockchain gaming landscape. We anticipate a successful launch of our first game, Ti-Miner, and will continued to grow our game portfolio and innovate, fueled by our passion for creating unmatched gaming experiences and a sustainable tokenomics model. What’s next for your project? We're in the process of crafting our next games, each designed to complement the unique tokenomics of $Ti. Moreover, we're planning to introduce the Tithereum NFT with a limited supply of 1k, where holders stand to benefit from a 33% profit share from our Ethereum side of the Ti-Miner game. Our goal is to become the premiere gaming coin not just on earth, but extending to Mars. What can your token be used for? Our native $Ti tokens are at the core of the Titanium ecosystem. They can be used for participating in our games, earning rewards, and gaining access to exclusive features. $Ti tokens not only offer utility within the gaming ecosystem but also present an opportunity for holders to participate in the governance and future direction of Titanium Games, helping us shape the future of blockchain gaming.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 TI 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 TI 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 TI 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 TI 兑换 USD
$--
|1 TI 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 TI 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 TI 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 TI 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 TI 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 TI 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 TI 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 TI 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 TI 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 TI 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 TI 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 TI 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 TI 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 TI 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 TI 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 TI 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 TI 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 TI 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 TI 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 TI 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 TI 兑换 MAD
.د.م--