SparkPoint 价格 (SRK)
今天 SparkPoint (SRK) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 693.34K USD。SRK 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
SparkPoint 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 10.88K USD
- SparkPoint 当天价格变化为 -4.89%
- 其循环供应量为 10.27B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 SRK兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 SRK 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，SparkPoint 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，SparkPoint 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，SparkPoint 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，SparkPoint 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-4.89%
|30天
|$ 0
|+80.29%
|60天
|$ 0
|+51.71%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
SparkPoint 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.62%
-4.89%
-11.16%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What Is SparkPoint (SRK)? SparkPoint or officially, SparkPoint Technologies Inc., is a duly registered corporation in the Philippines under the SEC. The project was launched on October 5, 2018 and is one of the pioneer cryptocurrency startups in the Philippines. The project aims to fast track mainstream adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrency through an ecosystem of practical products and services. SparkPoint started with an initial funding of $50,000. With only this minimal capital combined with discipline, determination, and hard work, the team was able to launch various blockchain-based products and services including SparkPoint Wallet, SparkLearn, SparkPlay, SparkEarn, and SparkDeFi. These products and services have collectively reached hundreds of thousands of users and are steadily growing. The SparkPoint Ecosystem is composed of: SparkPoint Wallet Non-custodial mobile cryptocurrency wallet that natively supports various cryptocurrencies including SparkPoint (SRK), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and other ERC-20 tokens. It also offers built-in Decentralized Exchanges including Uniswap, ChangeNOW, and Changelly. A virtual currency exchange (VCE) license application is ongoing to legally enable fiat integration in the SparkPoint Wallet. SparkLearn E-learning platform focused on educational content about blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and financial literacy. The platform currently offers free courses for these topics and is continuously being improved through UI/UX enhancements, onboarding of new mentors, and integrating a Learn-to-Earn model. Education is at the heart of SparkPoint. SparkPlay Collection of mobile casual games with cryptocurrency as central theme. Currently available games include Crypto Slicer, Crypto Burst, and Crypto Shooter. Tournaments and achievement bounties are being conducted regularly as part of SparkPlay’s Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming model. P2E is an emerging paradigm in gaming where a significant chunk of value goes to players. Using blockchain technology, players are empowered to truly own game items and earn cryptocurrency rewards. SparkEarn SparkPoint referral and rewards program where users can earn SRK and other tokens from sponsors by performing simple bounties. SparkEarn accounts are also currently being used as a single sign-on (SSO) account for SparkLearn and future SparkPoint services including SparkPlay and SparkDeFi. SparkDeFi A governance token-based platform that empowers individuals to unlock the true value of their cryptocurrency assets. SparkDeFi offers an AMM Decentralized Exchange, Liquidity and Pool-Based Staking, P2P Lending and Borrowing, and DeFi Assets Protocols Management in a seamless, transparent, secure, inclusive, and interoperable approach. Features of SparkDeFi that are already available include: - Liquidity Staking - Pool-Based Staking - SparkBridge for bridging ERC-20 SRK (Ethereum) to Binance Smart Chain as BEP-20 SRKb token - SparkSwap AMM Exchange. An early preview of our automated market maker decentralized exchange. SRK is the native utility token that is used for: - Payment for SparkLearn courses - Prizes in SparkPlay tournaments and achievements - Payment for SparkPlay game NFTs - Rewards for completing bounties in SparkEarn - Rewards for Liquidity Providers and Stakers - Payment for SparkPoint IT-BPO services How Many SRK Tokens Are There in Circulation? The SRK token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet on March 14, 2019 with an initial total supply of 20 billion SRK tokens. A series of token burns have reduced the total supply down to 14,368,540,937 SRK tokens. Quarterly token burns are scheduled in the future to reduce the total supply to its final fixed maximum value of 10 billion SRK tokens. There are currently 6,486,932,911 SRK tokens in circulation. Of the initial total supply, 20% of the tokens were distributed to private sale participants. A minimal amount was allocated for sale to avoid any sudden fall in the price of SRK in the market. 7% of the tokens were allocated for marketing and airdrops, and 10% for community development programs. Majority of the tokens were allocated for SparkPoint Ecosystem Development at 38%. Most of the tokens that were burned were also part of this allocation. As for the rest of the tokens, 10% were allocated for the Founders, 5% for the current team, another 5% for future team members, and the remaining 5% for advisors. Who Are the Founders of SparkPoint? SparkPoint is the brainchild of Andrino Agnas, a CPA and cryptocurrency investor based in the Philippines. Andy currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of SparkPoint. Rico Zuñiga, a serial tech entrepreneur and early advisor of SparkPoint, currently serves as its Chief Technology Officer. Rico has been in the tech industry for more than 16 years and is one of the pioneers in the Philippine tech startup industry. SparkPoint started with a staff of 2 in 2018 and was able to grow to 17 full-time and 5 part-time employees in Q1 2021. The company continues to rapidly expand and grow to ensure the delivery of its roadmap. Where Can You Buy SparkPoint (SRK)? SRK is available for trading on a growing number of exchanges, with cryptocurrency and stablecoin pairs currently available. BitMart currently offers the best liquidity for SRK with support for both SRK/BTC and SRK/ETH pairs. Uniswap offers a decentralized option for trading SRK with Ethereum (ETH) and other ERC-20 tokens. P2PB2B offers a Tether (USDT) option.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 SRK 兑换 AUD
A$--
|1 SRK 兑换 GBP
￡--
|1 SRK 兑换 EUR
€--
|1 SRK 兑换 USD
$--
|1 SRK 兑换 MYR
RM--
|1 SRK 兑换 TRY
₺--
|1 SRK 兑换 JPY
¥--
|1 SRK 兑换 RUB
₽--
|1 SRK 兑换 INR
₹--
|1 SRK 兑换 IDR
Rp--
|1 SRK 兑换 PHP
₱--
|1 SRK 兑换 EGP
￡E.--
|1 SRK 兑换 BRL
R$--
|1 SRK 兑换 CAD
C$--
|1 SRK 兑换 BDT
৳--
|1 SRK 兑换 NGN
₦--
|1 SRK 兑换 UAH
₴--
|1 SRK 兑换 VES
Bs--
|1 SRK 兑换 PKR
Rs--
|1 SRK 兑换 KZT
₸--
|1 SRK 兑换 THB
฿--
|1 SRK 兑换 TWD
NT$--
|1 SRK 兑换 CHF
Fr--
|1 SRK 兑换 HKD
HK$--
|1 SRK 兑换 MAD
.د.م--