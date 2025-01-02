什么是SpaceFalcon (FCON)

Intergalactic SOLANA metaverse featuring the classic space shooter game and premium Sci-Fi NFTs from cosmos and beyond. Falcon Metaverse: Space Falcon takes virtual assets a step further with the introduction of planets, spaceships, and galaxies. NFTs for in-game items means players literally own and control what they buy, earn, or craft. This goes beyond having to prove the item’s rarity, it opens the door to infinite scalability. Falcon Mission: Space Falcon has recreated the classic space shooter game in 3D to run in browser that incentivises players by integrating blockchain reward systems. Our various collection of customizable assets make the gaming experience highly engaging. Falcon MetaGround: Falcon crews gather at a neutral planet called MetaGround, to socialize with other players and trade mission critical assets Falcon VR: Fully immersive VR experience to take you on a thrilling adventure through galaxies. Players can interact with other players to build and battle for resources.

