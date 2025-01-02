SelfKey 价格 (KEY)
今天 SelfKey (KEY) 的实时价格为 0.00115516 USD。目前其市值为 $ 6.93M USD。KEY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
SelfKey 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 2.74M USD
- SelfKey 当天价格变化为 +14.70%
- 其循环供应量为 6.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KEY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KEY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，SelfKey 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00014806。
在过去30天内，SelfKey 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005663368。
在过去60天内，SelfKey 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0007322301。
在过去90天内，SelfKey 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0024049702191848472。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00014806
|+14.70%
|30天
|$ -0.0005663368
|-49.02%
|60天
|$ -0.0007322301
|-63.38%
|90天
|$ -0.0024049702191848472
|-67.55%
SelfKey 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.63%
+14.70%
+12.05%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
SelfKey provides organizations and individuals with complete ownership over their own digital identity, empowering them to discover additional privacy and freedom. SelfKey is a self-sovereign identity system that is based on the blockchain and can provide control and management of digital identities to users. Additionally, users can utilize SelfKey to securely manage a crypto portfolio and instantly onboard immigration, cryptocurrency, and financial services. One of the unique aspects of SelfKey is its ability to work as an all-in-one identity solution for self-sovereignty. SelfKey utilizes a novel approach to identity management while also resolving the issues related to existing centralized identity management systems. These include the lack of accessibility to financial services and the tedious KYC processes that are paper based. One of the standout features of SelfKey is the self-hosted data storage. This lets you secure your identity documents and assets locally, so there is no risk of a major data breach as with other similar systems. The KYC processes within SelfKey also stand out for their efficiency. Qualified certifiers can provide you with reusable identity authentication upon request. You can then share this authentication multiple times with several service providers. This, in turn, prevents you from wasting time and effort with a traditional KYC onboarding process that is typically tedious. SelfKey additional minimizes data because of its blockchain-based verifiable claims protocol. This protocol lets you as an identity owner prove you meet the ID attributes required for a specific service or product without any need to actually share your identity document. In other words, you can provide proof of your ID without sharing the ID, keeping the data you send to a minimum. Of course, SelfKey also provides the full functionality you want from a cryptocurrency wallet, including the ability to securely manage cryptocurrency assets like ETH, KEY, and the other ERC-20 tokens.Edmund Lowell is the founder of SelfKey. On his LinkedIn page, Edmund describes himself as an entrepreneur whose “skill sets lie at the crossroads of finance, technology, and law/regulations.” Additionally, he has been involved with other projects related to personal data protection, self-sovereign digital identity systems, blockchains, and distributed ledgers. Terry Lin is the product manager for this venture. In the past, Terry has been associated with many established projects including, AMZ Tracker, UBS and Build My Online Store. Lastly, Ari Propis is the accounting backbone of SelfKey. He has been in the crypto domain for more than five years and has previously worked as a consultant for various blockchain and international accounting startups. It was introduced into the market earlier this year, KEY tokens were initially traded at a modest price of US$0.08 per token.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 KEY 兑换 AUD
A$0.0018598076
|1 KEY 兑换 GBP
￡0.000924128
|1 KEY 兑换 EUR
€0.0011089536
|1 KEY 兑换 USD
$0.00115516
|1 KEY 兑换 MYR
RM0.0051635652
|1 KEY 兑换 TRY
₺0.0407886996
|1 KEY 兑换 JPY
¥0.1813370168
|1 KEY 兑换 RUB
₽0.1287887884
|1 KEY 兑换 INR
₹0.09905497
|1 KEY 兑换 IDR
Rp18.6316102948
|1 KEY 兑换 PHP
₱0.0668953156
|1 KEY 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0586359216
|1 KEY 兑换 BRL
R$0.0071850952
|1 KEY 兑换 CAD
C$0.0016634304
|1 KEY 兑换 BDT
৳0.13804162
|1 KEY 兑换 NGN
₦1.7854037444
|1 KEY 兑换 UAH
₴0.0486437876
|1 KEY 兑换 VES
Bs0.05891316
|1 KEY 兑换 PKR
Rs0.321943092
|1 KEY 兑换 KZT
₸0.6063781388
|1 KEY 兑换 THB
฿0.03956423
|1 KEY 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0379932124
|1 KEY 兑换 CHF
Fr0.001039644
|1 KEY 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0089755932
|1 KEY 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0116786676