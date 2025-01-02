Raven Protocol 价格 (RAVEN)
今天 Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.37M USD。RAVEN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Raven Protocol 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 54.47 USD
- Raven Protocol 当天价格变化为 -0.08%
- 其循环供应量为 4.44B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 RAVEN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 RAVEN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Raven Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Raven Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Raven Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Raven Protocol 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.08%
|30天
|$ 0
|-33.57%
|60天
|$ 0
|-28.79%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Raven Protocol 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.00%
-0.08%
+3.48%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Raven Protocol's specific use case is to perform AI training where speed is the key. We're taking a 1M image dataset that takes 2-3 weeks to train on AWS down to 2-3 hours on Raven. AI companies will be able to train models better and faster. Raven Protocol is creating a self-sustaining and dynamic ecosystem for: Customers who want to train their AI engines; and/or Contributors who would like to share their compute resources in the form of Computers, Smartphones, or even a server rack. Raven Tokens (RAVEN) will work as the common ground to facilitate a secure transaction that will take place inside our ecosystem. Enterprise clients who want to rent compute power will do so with RAVEN and contributors of the compute power will be rewarded in RAVEN. Raven is creating a network of compute nodes that utilize idle compute power for the purposes of AI training where speed is the key. A native token is the key to bootstrapping a nascent network. We want to incentivize and reward people all over the world to contribute their compute power to our network. Additionally, we will reward token holders for running masternodes which will be responsible for orchestrating the training of various deep neural networks. Our consensus mechanism is something we call Proof-of-Calculation. Proof-of-Calculation will be the primary guideline for the regulation and distribution of incentives to the compute nodes in the network. Following are the two prime deciders for the incentive distribution: Speed: Depending upon how fast a node can perform gradient calculations (in a neural network) and return it back to the Gradient Collector. Redundancy: The 3 fastest redundant calculation will only qualify for receiving the incentive. This will make sure that the gradients that are getting returned are genuine and of the highest quality.
