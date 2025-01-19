什么是PPKAS (PPKAS)

PPKAS is a KRC-20 token on the Kaspa network. A unique blend of a meme token and first P2E app in Telegram on Kaspa, where the user is not only entertained, but also gains new knowledge, and can even earn from it! Brave hero with a lore as deep as space itself. Colorful NFTs. Addictive music. Kaspa-OG and Kaspa-maxi devs. A whole universe inside. Mobile Game: This mobile game jets players off on a cosmic journey where you can link up with your squad, flex against other players, and rack up those tokens! On this escapade, you and your sidekick PPKAS will be diving into the Kaspa world, answering Qs, leaping, sprinting, soaring, and even doing some mining. While you're at it, you'll be snagging those $PPKAS tokens because the PPKAS tokenomics are all about fair, thrilling, and enlightening token distribution!

