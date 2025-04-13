Pollen 价格 (POLLEN)
今天 Pollen (POLLEN) 的实时价格为 0.02829581 USD。目前其市值为 $ 0.00 USD。POLLEN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Pollen 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 38.61K USD
- Pollen 当天价格变化为 -2.13%
- 其循环供应量为 0.00 USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 POLLEN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 POLLEN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Pollen 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00061701173528288。
在过去30天内，Pollen 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Pollen 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Pollen 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00061701173528288
|-2.13%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Pollen 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.99%
-2.13%
-3.71%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Beraborrow unlocks instant liquidity against Berachain assets through the first PoL powered stablecoin, Nectar ($NECT). Built with simplicity and flexibility at its core, Beraborrow is designed to maximise opportunities for users without forcing them to sacrifice yield. The protocol enables users to deposit collateral assets into Dens, which mint our over-collateralised stablecoin, $NECT. $NECT can then be used throughout the Berachain DeFi ecosystem, unlocking further opportunities whilst maintaining exposure to the original assets. Initially built around $iBGT, the protocol has since evolved into a multi-collateral platform. Offering support for Bera native tokens, liquid staking derivatives, or LP positions, as collateral to mint $NECT. Beraborrow enables users to retain price exposure to their assets while unlocking liquidity. The protocol makes use of Proof of Liquidity (PoL) to supercharge key features and to bootstrap liquidity, enabling users to gain leverage to the collateral asset while boosting the yield it generates. Nectar ($NECT) is the first stablecoin fully collateralised by Berachain native assets, offering users a composable way to participate in the ecosystem without selling, all while benefiting from the unique advantages that PoL offers. Essentially, $NECT can be thought of as a unit of account that can accrue value through PoL and liquidations. Consider Beraborrow as a foundational building block for the Berachain. Our ambition is to develop a comprehensive suite of essential products that fuel growth for Berachain, starting with the core need for a Native CDP platform.
|1 POLLEN 兑换 VND
₫725.53286421
|1 POLLEN 兑换 AUD
A$0.0449903379
|1 POLLEN 兑换 GBP
￡0.0215048156
|1 POLLEN 兑换 EUR
€0.0249003128
|1 POLLEN 兑换 USD
$0.02829581
|1 POLLEN 兑换 MYR
RM0.1250674802
|1 POLLEN 兑换 TRY
₺1.0769385286
|1 POLLEN 兑换 JPY
¥4.0607316931
|1 POLLEN 兑换 RUB
₽2.3536454758
|1 POLLEN 兑换 INR
₹2.4323078276
|1 POLLEN 兑换 IDR
Rp471.5966446946
|1 POLLEN 兑换 KRW
₩40.1927833145
|1 POLLEN 兑换 PHP
₱1.6179544158
|1 POLLEN 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.4510091368
|1 POLLEN 兑换 BRL
R$0.1658134466
|1 POLLEN 兑换 CAD
C$0.0390482178
|1 POLLEN 兑换 BDT
৳3.4308669625
|1 POLLEN 兑换 NGN
₦44.9852446542
|1 POLLEN 兑换 UAH
₴1.1688999111
|1 POLLEN 兑换 VES
Bs2.00900251
|1 POLLEN 兑换 PKR
Rs7.9168846799
|1 POLLEN 兑换 KZT
₸14.5927151332
|1 POLLEN 兑换 THB
฿0.9470607607
|1 POLLEN 兑换 TWD
NT$0.9159353697
|1 POLLEN 兑换 AED
د.إ0.1038456227
|1 POLLEN 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0229196061
|1 POLLEN 兑换 HKD
HK$0.2192925275
|1 POLLEN 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.2625851168
|1 POLLEN 兑换 MXN
$0.574404943