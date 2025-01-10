Phill 价格 (PHILL)
今天 Phill (PHILL) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 38.99K USD。PHILL 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Phill 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 109.57 USD
- Phill 当天价格变化为 -0.08%
- 其循环供应量为 999.44M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PHILL兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PHILL 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Phill 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Phill 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Phill 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Phill 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.08%
|30天
|$ 0
|-52.72%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Phill 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.42%
-0.08%
-14.81%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Phil is the Binance mascot, introduced in 2023 as a stylized version of the Binance logo, with added features like hair and facial expressions. This move is part of Binance's effort to humanize its brand and make cryptocurrency more approachable, especially for newcomers. As one of the largest global crypto exchanges, Binance recognized the need to connect with a broader audience and break down the complexity of crypto. Phil was designed to make the space feel less intimidating and more welcoming. The mascot simplifies the Binance logo, giving it a friendly and relatable appearance. Phil’s design aims to ease concerns for new users, offering a fun and approachable symbol in a market often seen as volatile and complex. This is part of a broader trend in the industry where exchanges and projects are using meme culture and playful branding to attract newcomers and demystify crypto. Phil is also central to Binance’s community engagement efforts. By leveraging social media and interactive campaigns, the mascot helps foster a sense of connection and inclusivity among users, whether they are beginners or seasoned traders. Phil encourages interaction and creates a more welcoming environment for anyone exploring digital assets. In summary, Phil is more than just a mascot—it's a strategic tool to make crypto more accessible. With its friendly design and community focus, Phil embodies Binance's commitment to attracting new users, educating them, and creating a more approachable and inclusive crypto experience.
