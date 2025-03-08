Pharaohs 价格 (PHRZ)
今天 Pharaohs (PHRZ) 的实时价格为 0.00060047 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.11M USD。PHRZ 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Pharaohs 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 136.04K USD
- Pharaohs 当天价格变化为 +2.54%
- 其循环供应量为 3.51B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 PHRZ兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 PHRZ 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Pharaohs 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Pharaohs 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Pharaohs 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Pharaohs 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.54%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Pharaohs 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.24%
+2.54%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Building a foundation with community and delivering a utility that provides a deflationary mechanism that improves sustainability of token value overall and drives development of game which provides the ultimate utility and provides another shape for the future of the project in playable web3 game where comes with rewards to the investors and the players The purpose is building community together can shape and attract investors Unlike other projects we intend to develop and deliver high quality web3 game that is realistic and playable and still to be accessible for free use and making the play exceptional experience that provides educational content and entertaining at the same time while the time spent on game can be rewarding in game tokens which future can be exchanged to main project token and turned into value The time spent on game will be well spent Unlike other games we want it to be eye candy And still not simple to play For first chapter we think to create as like “ pharaoh return to life in his chamber in a pyramid and he has to get out Chamber is like type escape room with complexe puzzle And inside the pyramid is maze of diverse rooms which are providing first chapter of the game Each room player pay in token to play limited round If successful can earn rewards or clam airdrop This we still shape it entirely
|1 PHRZ 兑换 AUD
A$0.0009487426
|1 PHRZ 兑换 GBP
￡0.0004623619
|1 PHRZ 兑换 EUR
€0.0005524324
|1 PHRZ 兑换 USD
$0.00060047
|1 PHRZ 兑换 MYR
RM0.0026480727
|1 PHRZ 兑换 TRY
₺0.0218811268
|1 PHRZ 兑换 JPY
¥0.0888875741
|1 PHRZ 兑换 RUB
₽0.0540423
|1 PHRZ 兑换 INR
₹0.052300937
|1 PHRZ 兑换 IDR
Rp9.8437689168
|1 PHRZ 兑换 PHP
₱0.0345150156
|1 PHRZ 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0304258149
|1 PHRZ 兑换 BRL
R$0.0034707166
|1 PHRZ 兑换 CAD
C$0.0008586721
|1 PHRZ 兑换 BDT
৳0.0730351661
|1 PHRZ 兑换 NGN
₦0.9070519679
|1 PHRZ 兑换 UAH
₴0.0247753922
|1 PHRZ 兑换 VES
Bs0.03843008
|1 PHRZ 兑换 PKR
Rs0.1683357598
|1 PHRZ 兑换 KZT
₸0.2949208405
|1 PHRZ 兑换 THB
฿0.0202658625
|1 PHRZ 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0197194348
|1 PHRZ 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0005284136
|1 PHRZ 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0046656519
|1 PHRZ 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0058425731
|1 PHRZ 兑换 MXN
$0.0121655222