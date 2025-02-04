Monko 价格 ($MONKO)
今天 Monko ($MONKO) 的实时价格为 0.00000457 USD。目前其市值为 $ 4.45M USD。$MONKO 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Monko 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 275.48K USD
- Monko 当天价格变化为 +51.94%
- 其循环供应量为 973.38B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 $MONKO兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 $MONKO 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Monko 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Monko 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Monko 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Monko 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+51.94%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Monko 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-8.03%
+51.94%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Monko is an original Meme Character built on the Algorand Blockchain. The purpose is to bring attention to the Algorand blockchain through Humor, World Building and Low Cost NFT Discord and X Stickers. The MONKO Token Documentation is a conceptual paper that elucidates some of the main design principles and ideas for the creation of a digital token to be known as MONKO. The Token Documentation and the Website are intended for general informational purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus, an offer document, an offer of securities, a solicitation for investment, any offer to sell any product, item, or asset (whether digital or otherwise), or any offer to engage in business with any external individual or entity provided in said documentation. The information herein may not be exhaustive and does not imply any element of, or solicit in any way, a legally-binding or contractual relationship. There is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of such information and no representation, warranty or undertaking is or purported to be provided as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Where the Token Documentation or the Website includes information that has been obtained from third party sources, the Company, the Distributor, their respective affiliates and/or the Monko contributors have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. Further, you acknowledge that the project development roadmap, network functionality are subject to change and that the Token Documentation or the Website may become outdated as a result; andn either the Company nor the Distributor is under any obligation to update or correct this document in connection therewith.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 $MONKO 兑换 AUD
A$0.0000073577
|1 $MONKO 兑换 GBP
￡0.000003656
|1 $MONKO 兑换 EUR
€0.0000043872
|1 $MONKO 兑换 USD
$0.00000457
|1 $MONKO 兑换 MYR
RM0.0000203365
|1 $MONKO 兑换 TRY
₺0.0001645657
|1 $MONKO 兑换 JPY
¥0.0007089441
|1 $MONKO 兑换 RUB
₽0.0004558575
|1 $MONKO 兑换 INR
₹0.0003976357
|1 $MONKO 兑换 IDR
Rp0.0749180208
|1 $MONKO 兑换 PHP
₱0.0002667052
|1 $MONKO 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0002301452
|1 $MONKO 兑换 BRL
R$0.000026506
|1 $MONKO 兑换 CAD
C$0.0000065808
|1 $MONKO 兑换 BDT
৳0.0005535641
|1 $MONKO 兑换 NGN
₦0.0076806619
|1 $MONKO 兑换 UAH
₴0.0001898378
|1 $MONKO 兑换 VES
Bs0.00026506
|1 $MONKO 兑换 PKR
Rs0.0012666212
|1 $MONKO 兑换 KZT
₸0.0023727897
|1 $MONKO 兑换 THB
฿0.0001546488
|1 $MONKO 兑换 TWD
NT$0.0001506729
|1 $MONKO 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0000041587
|1 $MONKO 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0000355546
|1 $MONKO 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0000457914