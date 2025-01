什么是Monkey Pox (POX)

Monkey Pox $POX is an SPL-404 token on Solana, blending memecoin and NFT cultures into one. COMMUNITY-CENTRIC Driven by a passionate community, Token thrives on engagement and participation. BLOCKCHAIN-BASED Secure, transparent, and built on cutting-edge blockchain technology. With a dedicated team and a vibrant community, $POX Token aims to bring joy and prosperity to holders while embodying the spirit of the internet's favorite amphibian. Jump on board and let's make waves in the crypto pond together!

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Monkey Pox (POX) 资源 官网