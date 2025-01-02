MNet Continuum 价格 (NUUM)
今天 MNet Continuum (NUUM) 的实时价格为 0.02110798 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.80M USD。NUUM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
MNet Continuum 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 321.93K USD
- MNet Continuum 当天价格变化为 -0.88%
- 其循环供应量为 132.60M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 NUUM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 NUUM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，MNet Continuum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00018741822739629。
在过去30天内，MNet Continuum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0003573792。
在过去60天内，MNet Continuum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0003303757。
在过去90天内，MNet Continuum 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.000607909437751406。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00018741822739629
|-0.88%
|30天
|$ -0.0003573792
|-1.69%
|60天
|$ +0.0003303757
|+1.57%
|90天
|$ +0.000607909437751406
|+2.97%
MNet Continuum 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.05%
-0.88%
-1.55%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
MNet (Metaverse.Network) , developed by BitCountry team, stands as a scaled blockchain made easy and interesting for wider audience, intricately designed to foster a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem. Our platform is a beacon for developers, offering robust support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on our network. Core components of Metaverse.Network: Blockchain Our core blockchain technology underpins the network, facilitating the integration of EVM and WASM smart contracts, thus offering a versatile foundation for blockchain development. Bit.Country Immerse yourself in the super app of Bit.Country, a metaverse-like digital environment. Here, members can engage in a unique land economy, explore extensive 2.5D/3D spaces, participate in events, & connect via messaging. Our platform includes a comprehensive marketplace, NFT trading, interactive meetings, and a dynamic timeline feed, enriching the user experience. Bit Avatar Experience the novel concept of Bit Avatar – soulbound digital personas tailored for social interaction, communication, and earning opportunities within the Web3 space. SP Protocol Join forces with a community to earn native rewards. The SP Protocol is designed to facilitate collaborative earning and community engagement. ESE Framework SDK For developers seeking to create rich & multichain applications, our ESE Framework SDK is the gateway. It comes packed with prebuilt modules including spatial design, meeting functionalities, & more, streamlining the app development process Utilities of NUUM - Native coin for paying transaction fees on the blockchain network - Governance token - Universal currency in the Core components - NUUM Stakers will also receive priority early access to innovative new projects at MNet Innovation. A Special Grants Program has been designed to support brand-new ideas in the AI, DePIN and Re-staking.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 NUUM 兑换 AUD
A$0.033772768
|1 NUUM 兑换 GBP
￡0.016886384
|1 NUUM 兑换 EUR
€0.0202636608
|1 NUUM 兑换 USD
$0.02110798
|1 NUUM 兑换 MYR
RM0.0943526706
|1 NUUM 兑换 TRY
₺0.7453227738
|1 NUUM 兑换 JPY
¥3.3166968974
|1 NUUM 兑换 RUB
₽2.35353977
|1 NUUM 兑换 INR
₹1.8097982052
|1 NUUM 兑换 IDR
Rp340.4512426594
|1 NUUM 兑换 PHP
₱1.2227852814
|1 NUUM 兑换 EGP
￡E.1.071229985
|1 NUUM 兑换 BRL
R$0.1304473164
|1 NUUM 兑换 CAD
C$0.0303954912
|1 NUUM 兑换 BDT
৳2.52240361
|1 NUUM 兑换 NGN
₦32.6747308804
|1 NUUM 兑换 UAH
₴0.8878016388
|1 NUUM 兑换 VES
Bs1.07650698
|1 NUUM 兑换 PKR
Rs5.879627829
|1 NUUM 兑换 KZT
₸11.0802119414
|1 NUUM 兑换 THB
฿0.7233704746
|1 NUUM 兑换 TWD
NT$0.6942414622
|1 NUUM 兑换 CHF
Fr0.018997182
|1 NUUM 兑换 HKD
HK$0.1640090046
|1 NUUM 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.213190598