Kintsugi 价格 (KINT)
今天 Kintsugi (KINT) 的实时价格为 0.555987 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.68M USD。KINT 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Kintsugi 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 7.68K USD
- Kintsugi 当天价格变化为 -0.02%
- 其循环供应量为 3.02M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 KINT兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 KINT 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Kintsugi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0001564215452597。
在过去30天内，Kintsugi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.1182678310。
在过去60天内，Kintsugi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.6427159681。
在过去90天内，Kintsugi 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.19750939637049124。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0001564215452597
|-0.02%
|30天
|$ -0.1182678310
|-21.27%
|60天
|$ +0.6427159681
|+115.60%
|90天
|$ +0.19750939637049124
|+55.10%
Kintsugi 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.39%
-0.02%
-7.73%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
## What Is Kintsugi Network (KINT)? Kintsugi is Interlay’s canary network, an experiment with real economic value deployed on Kusama. Kintsugi and Interlay share the same code base - with the difference that Kintsugi focuses strictly on innovation and will always be ahead in terms of features. Interlay is a decentralized network dedicated to connecting crypto-currencies like Bitcoin with DeFi platforms like Polkadot and Ethereum. The Interlay network is hosted as a Polkadot parachain and will be connected to Cosmos, Ethereum, and other major DeFi networks. Read more about Interlay’s vision of blockchain interoperability. kBTC, Kintsugi's flagship product, is a 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset on Kusama. Backed by multi-collateral insurance, it resembles an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to and redeemable 1:1 for Bitcoin (i.e. a hybrid). Users must only ever trust that Bitcoin and the DeFi platform they use are secure. KINT is the native utility token that is used for: - Governance votes to decide on protocol upgrades and determine how network resources are allocated, - Fees for processing transactions. ## How Many KINT Coins Are There in Circulation? Kintsugi network launched on October 13th, 2021. KINT has an unlimited supply, with 10 million tokens emitted over the first 4 years. Starting with year 5, there is a 2% annual inflation. 70% of the supply is distributed to the community as airdrops and block rewards: 30% to Vault rewards 5% to governance staking rewards (“stake-to-vote”), and 35% to the on-chain treasury controlled by network governance. 10% are allocated to a reserve, to be spent on network development and community & ecosystem building from the non-profit oriented organization Kintsugi Labs. 20% are airdropped to the (current and future) team and early backers who funded the initial development. ## Who Are the Founders of Kintsugi Network? Kintsugi is the canary network of the Interlay network, created by Alexei Zamyatin and Dominik Harz. The two met in 2017 during their PhDs at Imperial College London where they were the first researchers of the cryptocurrency lab. Both have been researching Bitcoin and Ethereum since 2015/16, authoring over 30 papers with over 700 citations. Both regularly presented their work at Bitcoin and Ethereum conferences, including DevCon IV, EthCC, Building on Bitcoin, and Breaking Bitcoin. The first steps towards Interlay and Kintsugi were made when the XCLAIM paper was presented at the Scaling Bitcoin in 2018 - describing the first-ever protocol to move cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to Ethereum in an economically trustless and decentralized manner. In 2020, the two founded Interlay to bring research into practice. Today, Interlay employs 18 staff, including developers with experience at Google, Morgan Stanley, Trivago, Accenture, PwC, Worldpay, and Hyperledger. ## What Makes Kintsugi Unique? Kintsugi's flagship product, is a 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset on Kusama. Backed by multi-collateral insurance, it resembles an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to and redeemable 1:1 for Bitcoin (i.e. a hybrid). What makes Kintsugi’s kBTC unique is the strict dedication to being trustless and decentralized. - Secured by Insurance. Vaults lock collateral on the kBTC parachain in various digital assets in a MakerDAO-inspired multi-collateral system. If Vaults misbehave, their collateral is slashed and users reimbursed. - Radically Open. Anyone can become a Vault and help secure kBTC, anytime. Hence, as a holder of kBTC, you have the following guarantee: You can always redeem kBTC for BTC, or be reimbursed in the collateral currency at a beneficial rate. In case a Vault misbehaves, you will be reimbursed from the Vault’s collateral and will end up making a profitable trade between BTC and the collateral asset(s). At launch, collateral will be put down in DOT. In the mid/long run, this may be extended to stablecoins or token-sets to improve stability. Summarizing, to trust interBTC, you only need to: - Trust that Bitcoin is secure. Meaning: trust that Bitcoin blocks are final after X confirmations. The bridge will recommend a minimum of 6 confirmations, though users and apps are encouraged to set higher thresholds. - Trust that Kusama / the chain you are using kBTC on is secure. This assumption is made by all applications running on top of Polkadot.
|1 KINT 兑换 AUD
A$0.89513907
|1 KINT 兑换 GBP
￡0.4447896
|1 KINT 兑换 EUR
€0.53374752
|1 KINT 兑换 USD
$0.555987
|1 KINT 兑换 MYR
RM2.48526189
|1 KINT 兑换 TRY
₺19.63190097
|1 KINT 兑换 JPY
¥87.42895575
|1 KINT 兑换 RUB
₽61.9925505
|1 KINT 兑换 INR
₹47.65920564
|1 KINT 兑换 IDR
Rp8,967.53100261
|1 KINT 兑换 PHP
₱32.20832691
|1 KINT 兑换 EGP
￡E.28.22745999
|1 KINT 兑换 BRL
R$3.4471194
|1 KINT 兑换 CAD
C$0.80062128
|1 KINT 兑换 BDT
৳66.4404465
|1 KINT 兑换 NGN
₦860.65675626
|1 KINT 兑换 UAH
₴23.38481322
|1 KINT 兑换 VES
Bs28.355337
|1 KINT 兑换 PKR
Rs154.87017885
|1 KINT 兑换 KZT
₸291.85425591
|1 KINT 兑换 THB
฿19.05923436
|1 KINT 兑换 TWD
NT$18.28085256
|1 KINT 兑换 CHF
Fr0.5003883
|1 KINT 兑换 HKD
HK$4.32001899
|1 KINT 兑换 MAD
.د.م5.6154687