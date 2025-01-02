Jim 价格 (JIM)
今天 Jim (JIM) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.02M USD。JIM 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Jim 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 228.29 USD
- Jim 当天价格变化为 +3.95%
- 其循环供应量为 228.88B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 JIM兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 JIM 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Jim 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Jim 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Jim 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Jim 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+3.95%
|30天
|$ 0
|-7.29%
|60天
|$ 0
|-2.90%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Jim 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.19%
+3.95%
+0.79%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? RoastHimJim is an AI bot built on top of Twitter.com. It is built to provide a fun way for people to harmlessly roast others online while making sure ethical responses are still being generated. What makes your project unique? Combining the (roasting + meme) culture of Crypto Twitter (CT) and twitter users, anyone can tag RoastHimJim on tweets they will like for Jim to responsd to. Jim will generate a funny roast in response to the tweet. History of your project. The project was born out of a need for a large community of people that love having a good time with their community. Devs that were previously well versed with Twitter bots came together the new phenomenon that could soon be used across platform on all social networks and apps. What’s next for your project? RoastHimJim intends to challenge the boundaries of AI. First will be improvement of the bot that we already have. The road map is to increase the functionality to all social platforms eg. Discord, Telegram etc What can your token be used for? Other than holders being able to support the project and the innovation behind the AI. They can join in the ever-lasting Meme culture of CT. The team also intends to burn the tokens per tweet (summoning of the bot). A certain amount of jim tokens will be burnt per trigger of the bot, leading to the token being deflationary.
