Izzy 价格 (IZZY)
今天 Izzy (IZZY) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 292.79K USD。IZZY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Izzy 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 61.51K USD
- Izzy 当天价格变化为 +10.56%
- 其循环供应量为 420.69B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 IZZY兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 IZZY 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Izzy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Izzy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Izzy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Izzy 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+10.56%
|30天
|$ 0
|-30.47%
|60天
|$ 0
|-80.80%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Izzy 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.51%
+10.56%
-6.85%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Izzy, the adorable Golden Retriever of Matt Furie, the renowned creator of the internet phenomenon Pepe the Frog, has officially made her debut on the Ethereum blockchain. Following in the groundbreaking footsteps of Pepe, Izzy is poised to make history in the crypto space, bringing with her a fresh wave of excitement and opportunity. Just as Pepe became a cultural and digital icon, Izzy’s arrival promises to capture the hearts of the community while offering unique features that set her apart from other projects. Built with transparency and trust at its core, the Izzy token operates with a 0% tax model, ensuring that all transactions remain free of fees, a highly attractive feature for investors and traders. In addition to this, the liquidity of the Izzy token has been permanently burned, solidifying the commitment to long-term value and preventing any manipulation of the liquidity pool. This burn ensures that liquidity is locked forever, offering stability and security to investors. Furthermore, the contract has been renounced, meaning that no single entity has control over the contract, and it is entirely decentralized—a key aspect that aligns with the values of the broader cryptocurrency community. Izzy’s journey on the Ethereum chain is more than just a playful homage to her famous predecessor, Pepe. It’s an opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to engage with a project that embraces community-driven growth, fairness, and innovation. Just as Pepe carved out a lasting legacy, Izzy is here to create her own unique impact in the world of decentralized finance and blockchain technology. With a solid foundation, a beloved backstory, and a strong commitment to transparency, Izzy is set to become the next sensation on the Ethereum network.
