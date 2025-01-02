Grin 价格 (GRIN)
今天 Grin (GRIN) 的实时价格为 0.02957243 USD。目前其市值为 $ 5.55M USD。GRIN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Grin 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 6.64K USD
- Grin 当天价格变化为 +0.45%
- 其循环供应量为 187.67M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 GRIN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 GRIN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Grin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00013378。
在过去30天内，Grin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0092015473。
在过去60天内，Grin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0060788288。
在过去90天内，Grin 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.003078770491829453。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00013378
|+0.45%
|30天
|$ -0.0092015473
|-31.11%
|60天
|$ +0.0060788288
|+20.56%
|90天
|$ +0.003078770491829453
|+11.62%
Grin 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.16%
+0.45%
-3.30%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Grin coin is a private & lightweight open source project based on the mimblewimble blockchain implementation. MimbleWimble is a lightweight blockchain protocol proposed by anonymous author that goes by the name Tom Elvis Jedusor (inspired by Harry Potter) in July 2016. Since then, the proposal has gained a huge following among Bitcoin and privacy advocates. Unlike bitcoin or ethereum, there are no addresses in Grin. In order to transact using Grin, both wallets must communicate with each other online with the results broadcasted to the network. Another key different is that transaction history (sender, receiver, amount) will not be recorded on the blockchain. Due to the removal of these information from the transaction, the data size remains small and that keeps the blockchain lightweight. New nodes can easily join the network without having to download a large blockchain. Grin coin was launched without an ICO, fundraising, or pre-mine. Developers around the world contribute openly with the goal to ensure the coin distribution remains as fair as possible. There are 2 popular wallets widely available to interact with the Grin network. Grin core wallet: https://www.coingecko.com/buzz/how-to-use-grin-wallet-to-send-receive-grin-coins Wallet713: https://www.coingecko.com/buzz/how-to-use-grin-wallet713-to-send-and-receive-grin-coin-step-by-step-guide The consensus algorithm used by Grin is the Cuckoo Cycle proof-of-work based. There are 2 hashing algorithms involved with Grin. Cuckoo-29 is meant for GPU mining while Cuckoo-31 is meant fo ASIC mining. This is a deliberate design to encourage miners to eventually move into ASIC mining for efficiency while keeping it fair at the beginning of the launch. Grin coin has launched its mainnet on 15th January 2019 and is now available for mining and trading.
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
