什么是Cryptaine (CRY)

Cryptaine is a blockchain-based affiliate marketing platform designed to address core industry challenges such as fraud, tracking inaccuracies, and delayed payments. Utilizing smart contracts, Cryptaine ensures transparent tracking and instant, automated commission payouts. Its native utility token, $CRY, is integral to the ecosystem, providing reduced platform fees based on token holdings. The platform supports both digital and offline businesses, offering secure and cost-effective affiliate management solutions glob

