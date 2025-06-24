Collies 价格 (COLLIES)
今天 Collies (COLLIES) 的实时价格为 0.00030562 USD。目前其市值为 $ 305.62K USD。COLLIES 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Collies 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 -- USD
- Collies 当天价格变化为 +8.59%
- 其循环供应量为 1000.00M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 COLLIES兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 COLLIES 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Collies 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，Collies 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，Collies 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，Collies 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+8.59%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Collies 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.03%
+8.59%
--
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Welcome to $COLLIES, the pioneering community-driven token crafted for dog lovers everywhere, with a special place in its heart for fans of the intelligent and loyal Border Collie. $COLLIES is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a movement that unites the timeless values of loyalty, passion, and companionship with the limitless possibilities of blockchain innovation. In a world where technology and emotion often feel worlds apart, $COLLIES stands as a bridge, bringing together people who cherish their furry companions and those who believe in the transformative power of decentralized finance. At its core, $COLLIES is about celebrating the unique bond between humans and dogs. Inspired by the Border Collie’s legendary intelligence, agility, and devotion, our project seeks to create a digital ecosystem where every member feels valued, empowered, and connected. Whether you’re a lifelong dog owner, an NFT enthusiast, or a newcomer to the world of crypto, you’ll find a welcoming pack in the $COLLIES community.
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
了解 Collies（COLLIES）的代币经济，有助于深入洞察其长期价值与增长潜力。从代币的分配方式到供应机制，代币经济揭示了项目经济体系的核心结构。立即了解 COLLIES 代币的完整经济学！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 COLLIES 兑换 VND
₫8.0423903
|1 COLLIES 兑换 AUD
A$0.0004675986
|1 COLLIES 兑换 GBP
￡0.0002231026
|1 COLLIES 兑换 EUR
€0.0002628332
|1 COLLIES 兑换 USD
$0.00030562
|1 COLLIES 兑换 MYR
RM0.0012958288
|1 COLLIES 兑换 TRY
₺0.0121147768
|1 COLLIES 兑换 JPY
¥0.0443240686
|1 COLLIES 兑换 RUB
₽0.024037013
|1 COLLIES 兑换 INR
₹0.0262894324
|1 COLLIES 兑换 IDR
Rp5.0101631328
|1 COLLIES 兑换 KRW
₩0.4152428378
|1 COLLIES 兑换 PHP
₱0.0173928342
|1 COLLIES 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.0152993372
|1 COLLIES 兑换 BRL
R$0.0016778538
|1 COLLIES 兑换 CAD
C$0.0004186994
|1 COLLIES 兑换 BDT
৳0.037346764
|1 COLLIES 兑换 NGN
₦0.4738271356
|1 COLLIES 兑换 UAH
₴0.0127963094
|1 COLLIES 兑换 VES
Bs0.03147886
|1 COLLIES 兑换 PKR
Rs0.086673832
|1 COLLIES 兑换 KZT
₸0.1595091904
|1 COLLIES 兑换 THB
฿0.0099846054
|1 COLLIES 兑换 TWD
NT$0.00901579
|1 COLLIES 兑换 AED
د.إ0.0011216254
|1 COLLIES 兑换 CHF
Fr0.0002475522
|1 COLLIES 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0023960608
|1 COLLIES 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.002765861
|1 COLLIES 兑换 MXN
$0.0058159486