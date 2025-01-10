capybara 价格 (CAPY)
今天 capybara (CAPY) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 12.41K USD。CAPY 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
capybara 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 24.82 USD
- capybara 当天价格变化为 -0.99%
- 其循环供应量为 1.00B USD
今天内，capybara 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，capybara 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，capybara 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，capybara 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.99%
|30天
|$ 0
|-38.33%
|60天
|$ 0
|+31.08%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
capybara 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.21%
-0.99%
-8.27%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Join the wittiest, most capybara-loving corner of the crypto world! $CAPY is more than just a meme coin—it’s a movement of fun, vibes, and financial freedom built on the BNB Smart Chain. Whether you're here for the memes, the capybaras, or the opportunity to grow with a dynamic and engaged community, you're in the right place. Our capy-centric community thrives on creativity, humor, and collaboration. We believe in the power of memes to bring people together and create value in unexpected ways. From hilarious capybara-themed content to exciting giveaways and community-driven initiatives, $CAPY is all about growing together with lighthearted fun at the forefront. Hop into the world of $CAPY, where the chillest creatures and even chiller vibes reign supreme!
