BURN 价格 (BURN)
今天 BURN (BURN) 的实时价格为 0 USD。目前其市值为 $ 1.24M USD。BURN 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BURN 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 8.58 USD
- BURN 当天价格变化为 +5.47%
- 其循环供应量为 188.12B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BURN兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BURN 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BURN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去30天内，BURN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去60天内，BURN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
在过去90天内，BURN 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ 0。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.47%
|30天
|$ 0
|-4.75%
|60天
|$ 0
|+11.53%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
BURN 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.44%
+5.47%
-11.65%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
The $BURN token is an extremely hyper-deflationary currency that is built to become more scarce with each transaction that takes place within the $BURN economy. Let it Burn! The concept is simple... Start with a large supply to give the community a chance to participate and secure their positions. Then let the insanely deflationary Tokenomics do its part in making the token supply more and more scarce. Holders get rewarded for simply doing just that! Holding! BurnDAO Token holders will be able to vote their owned tokens in a DAO that will allow the holders to determine the buy back and burns that will be represented in every project. In addition, DAO users holding a minimum number of tokens will have the ability to vote and submit proposals on the tokens that will be subject to vote each month. Each burn token represents a vote in the DAO. How it works Ingrained in the Tokenomics of the Burn Token is a tax that is directly attributed to 3 different buyback and burn wallets. These wallets accumulate funds through the taxes on transactions (buys/sells) and are used to buyback tokens on the open market. The purchased tokens are directly sent to the designated burn wallet or in the case of the $BURN token - completely removed from the blockchain. These burns can take place at any time, both in a manual and an automated fashion, and the intention is to deploy the accumulated funds at strategic times. BURNCARD NFT The BurnCard NFT is an exclusive non-fungible token in which the primary utility is to be burned at the discretion of the NFT owner. Once burned, the NFT is incinerated and removed from the blockchain, revealing a set number of BURN tokens that are automatically deposited into the same wallet that held your NFT. There are a total of 69 BurnCards that will be made available to the public. A single BurnCard NFT will be listed for 5 ETH, each containing a total of 10% of the .15% max wallet size.
