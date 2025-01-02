BlockCentral Token 价格 (BLOC)
今天 BlockCentral Token (BLOC) 的实时价格为 0.00954544 USD。目前其市值为 $ 633.55K USD。BLOC 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
BlockCentral Token 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 1.55K USD
- BlockCentral Token 当天价格变化为 +2.00%
- 其循环供应量为 66.40M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 BLOC兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 BLOC 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，BlockCentral Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.00018728。
在过去30天内，BlockCentral Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0005229946。
在过去60天内，BlockCentral Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0014505536。
在过去90天内，BlockCentral Token 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.000311047963938885。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00018728
|+2.00%
|30天
|$ -0.0005229946
|-5.47%
|60天
|$ +0.0014505536
|+15.20%
|90天
|$ +0.000311047963938885
|+3.37%
BlockCentral Token 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
+0.45%
+2.00%
-1.21%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
What is the project about? Stasis Network is a DeFi Fund made up of on-chain digital assets, with a deflationary utility token as its medium of exchange. With a strict focus on execution, Stasis Network is an ecosystem on a mission to enhance deflationary protocols, attract a new audience to the DeFi space, and improve the baseline knowledge for all users. Led by a professional and experienced team. What makes your project unique? Customize your investment strategy: Stasis Network introduces Dynamic Strategies, an innovative way to automate your portfolio. Yield-Generating Treasury: Expertly managed treasury to produce yield to accelerate the growth and development of the network. NFTS Viking Collection: While NFTs remain very popular among users, traditional NFTs are notoriously illiquid and their floor prices too volatile. The market demands more than just jpegs now. Stasis Network will answer that demand for something new. Stasis Network's 'Liquid Decaying NFTs' will provide maximum long-term value while maintaining a more liquid nature that users desire. History of your project. Both founders of the project have been in crypto for over 18 years combined. We have both had previous successful projects that where sold on in the Masternode space. We got together to create Stasis Network as we seen a great opening for this kind of project. What’s next for your project? StasisU: Stasis Network is a hub of education and curated content providing an incentivized 'Educate 2 Earn' (E2E) platform. Users will gain knowledge in Stasis Network, partner protocols, and the cryptocurrency industry overall, actively creating our 'Smart Network for Smart Users.' What can your token be used for? STS is a utility token that can be used to interact with the contract via our Dapp.
