什么是Bitcoin Printer (BRRR)

$BRRR is a Solana-based token that redistributes 5% of all transaction volume to holders in native Bitcoin ($BTC). The project aims to provide a simple, transparent, and fully automated way to earn Bitcoin without staking, farming, or claiming. Rewards are sent directly to holders’ wallets, requiring no user action. $BRRR uses trading volume as its core mechanic, creating a passive and sustainable $BTC yield system. By leveraging Solana’s high throughput and low fees, the project ensures scalable and efficient reward distribution.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所,受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用!

Bitcoin Printer (BRRR) 资源 官网