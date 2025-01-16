什么是BAKSO (BAKSO)

The purpose of the Bakso project is to spread awareness about a critically endangered species, the Sumatran tiger. The Sumatran tiger is a subspecies of tiger native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra. It is the smallest of the six remaining tiger subspecies and is critically endangered due to habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. As of the most recent estimates, there are approximately 400 Sumatran tigers left in the wild. This population is critically endangered and continues to face significant threats from habitat destruction, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict. The exact number can fluctuate due to ongoing conservation efforts, but this figure gives a rough idea of the remaining population in the wild.

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

BAKSO (BAKSO) 资源 官网