Aether Games 价格 (AEG)
今天 Aether Games (AEG) 的实时价格为 0.00851634 USD。目前其市值为 $ 2.18M USD。AEG 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
Aether Games 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 72.13K USD
- Aether Games 当天价格变化为 -2.91%
- 其循环供应量为 255.56M USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 AEG兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 AEG 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，Aether Games 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000255830809065131。
在过去30天内，Aether Games 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0013843395。
在过去60天内，Aether Games 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0002200162。
在过去90天内，Aether Games 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.00266687602637952。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000255830809065131
|-2.91%
|30天
|$ -0.0013843395
|-16.25%
|60天
|$ +0.0002200162
|+2.58%
|90天
|$ -0.00266687602637952
|-23.84%
Aether Games 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-0.17%
-2.91%
-7.04%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
Aether Games is a transmedia development studio focused on creating immersive experiences through games, series and interactive AI technologies. Aether Games is not only enhancing the gaming experience, but is also empowering players in a way that is also inclusive of traditional gamers. Aether Games have secured the Exclusive Rights to develop the Official Online Trading Card Game for "The Wheel of Time" series. Products lineup Aether: Trading Card Game Aether is a Trading Card Game set in the dark fantasy universe. Players use a variety of Adventurers, Creatures and Cards, each with their own unique mechanics, to craft powerful new strategies. Players quest for new cards and battle each other for ranks and rewards, all while customizing their decks and cards to suit their individual playstyles. With real-time online battles, deep strategy, and expansive card sets, Aether offers an immersive and rewarding gaming experience. Aether Saga Fully CGI 3D cinematic dark fantasy series about Holda and Einar, immersing the audience into the world of Aether. Aether Saga is a captivating story set in a mystical Viking world, where ancient Norse mythology intertwines with magical elements. Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time Venture into the legendary world of "The Wheel of Time" with Aether Games' upcoming title "Cards of Eternity: The Wheel of Time". "The Wheel of Time" is an epic fantasy masterpiece by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. Spanning 14 novels, it's a tale of magic, conflict, and destiny that has captivated millions worldwide. Its rich narrative and deep lore have made it one of the best-selling fantasy series ever, securing its place as a cultural phenomenon with a successful TV adaptation on AmazonPrime. Token Utility $AEG: Empowering Aether Games Ecosystem
MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！
加密货币的价格会受到高市场风险和价格波动的影响。您应该投资于您熟悉的项目和产品，并了解其中的风险。您应该仔细考虑你的投资经验、财务状况、投资目标和风险承受能力，并在进行任何投资之前咨询独立财务顾问。本材料不应被理解为财务建议。过往的表现并不是未来表现的可靠指标。您的投资价值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能无法收回您的投资金额。您要对您的投资决定负全责。MEXC不对您的任何可能产生的损失负责。欲了解更多信息，请参考我们的使用条款和风险警告。 另请注意，这里介绍的与上述加密货币有关的数据（如其当前的实时价格）是基于第三方来源的。它们以 "原样 "的的方式呈现给您，仅用于提供信息，不作任何形式的陈述或保证。所提供的第三方网站的链接也不在MEXC的控制之下。MEXC不对此类第三方网站及其内容的可靠性和准确性负责。
|1 AEG 兑换 AUD
A$0.013626144
|1 AEG 兑换 GBP
￡0.0067279086
|1 AEG 兑换 EUR
€0.0081756864
|1 AEG 兑换 USD
$0.00851634
|1 AEG 兑换 MYR
RM0.0380680398
|1 AEG 兑换 TRY
₺0.300626802
|1 AEG 兑换 JPY
¥1.3351917852
|1 AEG 兑换 RUB
₽0.9367122366
|1 AEG 兑换 INR
₹0.7301909916
|1 AEG 兑换 IDR
Rp137.3603033502
|1 AEG 兑换 PHP
₱0.4932664128
|1 AEG 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.4324597452
|1 AEG 兑换 BRL
R$0.0539935956
|1 AEG 兑换 CAD
C$0.0122635296
|1 AEG 兑换 BDT
৳1.01770263
|1 AEG 兑换 NGN
₦13.1831239932
|1 AEG 兑换 UAH
₴0.3581972604
|1 AEG 兑换 VES
Bs0.43433334
|1 AEG 兑换 PKR
Rs2.372226507
|1 AEG 兑换 KZT
₸4.4704823562
|1 AEG 兑换 THB
฿0.2915143182
|1 AEG 兑换 TWD
NT$0.2800172592
|1 AEG 兑换 CHF
Fr0.007664706
|1 AEG 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0661719618
|1 AEG 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.086015034