Thông tin LEGEND (LEGEND)

$LEGEND is a community-driven token on the Solana blockchain, designed to foster an inclusive and highly engaged ecosystem. The project focuses on building a strong, active community of participants who work together to grow the project through consistent engagement, raids, and collaboration. $LEGEND aims to stand out as more than just a token by emphasizing the power of collective effort and long-term vision within the cryptocurrency space.

Website chính thức: https://www.legendsolana.com/