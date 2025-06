Thông tin Crosswalk (CSW)

Crosswalk is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform designed to simplify cryptocurrency trading and asset management. It provides users with tools for secure, multi-chain asset swapping, aiming to make DeFi accessible for everyone, from beginners to seasoned traders. Built on advanced blockchain technology, Crosswalk combines a user-friendly interface with robust security features, ensuring efficient, cost-effective transactions. The platform's mission is to bridge traditional finance and Web3 for widespread adoption within a unified DeFi ecosystem.

Website chính thức: https://www.crosswalk.pro/