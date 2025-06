Thông tin Colon (COLON)

Colon is the Father of Doge. Since Doge came first on blockchain, so Colon is the precedent of all dog memecoins ever to exist (including the OG Shiba, Floki, Bonk, Kishu, Neiro and Doge's family)....

Website chính thức: https://colontoken.net/