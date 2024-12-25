Giá Cartesi (CTSI)
Giá Cartesi (CTSI) theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 0.168216 USD. Vốn hoá thị trường hiện tại $ 141.48M USD. Giá CTSI/USD được cập nhật theo thời gian thực.
Hiệu suất thị trường chính của Cartesi:
- Khối lượng giao dịch 24 giờ: $ 12.72M USD
- Biến động giá Cartesi trong ngày: +10.30%
- Nguồn cung lưu hành: 841.94M USD
Nhận cập nhật giá CTSI/USD theo thời gian thực trên MEXC. Luôn cập nhật dữ liệu và phân tích thị trường mới nhất, giúp bạn có thể đưa ra quyết định giao dịch thông minh trong bối cảnh thị trường tiền mã hoá biến động liên tục. MEXC là sàn giao dịch có thể giúp bạn có thông tin về giá CTSI chính xác.
Trong hôm nay, biến động giá của Cartesi/USD là $ +0.01571456.
Trong 30 ngày qua, biến động giá của Cartesi/USD là $ -0.0079961307.
Trong 60 ngày qua, biến động giá của Cartesi/USD là $ +0.0366750578.
Trong 90 ngày qua, biến động giá của Cartesi/USD là $ +0.0259551786641861.
|Thời gian
|Biến động (USD)
|Biến động (%)
|Hôm nay
|$ +0.01571456
|+10.30%
|30 ngày
|$ -0.0079961307
|-4.75%
|60 ngày
|$ +0.0366750578
|+21.80%
|90 ngày
|$ +0.0259551786641861
|+18.24%
Khám phá phân tích giá mới nhất của Cartesi: Thấp & cao trong 24 giờ, ATH và biến động hàng ngày:
-0.73%
+10.30%
-12.85%
Phân tích sâu số liệu thống kê thị trường: Vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nguồn cung:
About Cartesi (CTSI) Cartesi is an application-specific rollups execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as layer 2 (on top of Ethereum) or as layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups. What Makes Cartesi Unique and Key Highlights Cartesi is an application-specific rollup execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. DApps are deployed on their own customizable application-specific rollup chains; DApps don't compete with each other in Cartesi’s ecosystem for scarce blockspace; Provides Ethereum or L2’s with orders of magnitude more computational capacity; Developers can code decentralized logic with their favorite libraries, compilers and other time-tested open source components; DApps preserve the strong security guarantees and censorship resistance of the underlying blockchain; Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as a layer 2 (on top of Ethereum), as a layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups; Cartesi Rollups opens up the design space for more expressive and computationally intensive blockchain applications. The Cartesi Team The most important asset for The Cartesi Foundation is an ecosystem of contributors, each with a team of strong professionals, researchers and engineers extremely excited to create and implement cutting edge solutions in the blockchain space. Cartesi’s core contributors come from high profile backgrounds with real-world experience at top companies such as Microsoft Research, and PhDs from top universities like ETH Zurich and Princeton. To read about the Cartesi Foundation's story and see the full lineup of contributors, visit the About page. What Can CTSI Be Used For? The token for Cartesi, CTSI, has been designed to intermediate protocol governance and to provide additional convenience and timeliness to Cartesi DApps. CTSI’s primary function is governance for the Cartesi ecosystem. Cartesi Foundation's decentralized ecosystem will use CTSI as a way for community members to signal approval or disapproval of community programs originating from Cartesi Improvement Proposals (CIPs). The first will be to govern the Cartesi Community Grant Program and ecosystem. The community grant program will fund new DApps built on Cartesi Rollups, public goods or retroactively fund successful projects in the Cartesi ecosystem. As the Cartesi Foundation becomes more and more decentralized, CTSI will be used in several aspects of governing the future ecosystem, network, and DAOs. CTSI will also play an increasingly important role in terms of convenience and timeliness for DApps through Noether. Noether is a proof-of-stake solution for race-condition problems in financially incentivized blockchain interactions. In other words, node runners and stakers participating in Nother are financially rewarded for timely executing future Cartesi Ecosystem services, such as the decentralized sequencer, automatic execution vouchers, liquidity providers, and validator claims. Noether also plays a role in Cartesi's governance. CTSI holders willing to participate in governance voting must first have their tokens delegated to a pool in the PoS system.
|1 CTSI/AUD
A$0.2691456
|1 CTSI/GBP
￡0.13289064
|1 CTSI/EUR
€0.16148736
|1 CTSI/USD
$0.168216
|1 CTSI/MYR
RM0.75360768
|1 CTSI/TRY
₺5.9212032
|1 CTSI/JPY
¥26.4603768
|1 CTSI/RUB
₽16.8216
|1 CTSI/INR
₹14.32527456
|1 CTSI/IDR
Rp2,713.16091048
|1 CTSI/PHP
₱9.840636
|1 CTSI/EGP
￡E.8.56051224
|1 CTSI/BRL
R$1.04125704
|1 CTSI/CAD
C$0.24054888
|1 CTSI/BDT
৳20.09003688
|1 CTSI/NGN
₦260.39500368
|1 CTSI/UAH
₴7.0482504
|1 CTSI/VES
Bs8.579016
|1 CTSI/PKR
Rs46.80441984
|1 CTSI/KZT
₸87.74819424
|1 CTSI/THB
฿5.73952992
|1 CTSI/TWD
NT$5.49898104
|1 CTSI/CHF
Fr0.1513944
|1 CTSI/HKD
HK$1.30535616
|1 CTSI/MAD
.د.م1.69393512