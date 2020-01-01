Tokenomics của AI16Z (AI16Z)
Thông tin AI16Z (AI16Z)
ai16z là công ty đầu tư mạo hiểm đầu tiên do các Al Agent đứng đầu. Đội ngũ lãnh đạo Al của chúng tôi đang hướng đến mục tiêu định hình tương lai của Al. Chúng tôi kết nối các doanh nhân, nhà đầu tư và chuyên gia Al, thúc đẩy tăng trưởng trong một hệ sinh thái đang phát triển nhanh chóng. Sự kỳ dị đang đến gần và chúng tôi ở đây để cùng tiến về phía trước.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá AI16Z (AI16Z)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá AI16Z (AI16Z), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Cấu trúc token chuyên sâu của AI16Z (AI16Z)
Tìm hiểu chi tiết thông tin phát hành, phân bổ và mở khóa token AI16Z. Phần này nêu bật các khía cạnh chính của cấu trúc kinh tế token: tiện ích, ưu đãi và vesting.
Introduction
The ai16z token (sometimes styled as "$ai16z") powers a growing ecosystem at the intersection of blockchain and AI agents. However, unlike some agent-focused projects, its token economics (tokenomics) remain in flux, with community input shaping an evolving roadmap. Here, we break down existing design, current proposals, mechanisms, and highlight both what is clear and what is still in development.
Issuance Mechanism
- Supply Model: The ai16z token does not follow a typical "mining" or "proof-of-work/proof-of-stake" emission model. Instead, distribution is tied to ecosystem growth and agent launches.
- Launch Agent Contribution: When new agent projects launch using the Eliza framework, they typically donate 10% of their newly created agent token supply to the ai16zDAO. This policy acts as an indirect, ongoing "issuance" for the DAO, rather than for $ai16z itself.
- Token Supply: The total supply has not been publicly disclosed as being inflationary; community sentiment and governance discussions suggest no further increases in core token supply are planned.
Allocation Mechanism
- Founders & Team: Founders, core contributors, and early backers received allocations at inception, but the explicit percentages are not currently published.
- DAO and Treasury: The ai16zDAO treasury is continually augmented via donations from new agent launches (see above). The DAO's growing basket of ~10% allocations from each new Eliza-based agent launch is an important aspect of value accrual.
- Community and Partners: It is common for new framework teams to be granted contributor roles, and possibly small allocations, in exchange for ecosystem participation.
Hypothetical Allocation (Based on Sector Norms & Public Sentiment; Awaiting Official Table)
|Category
|Estimated Mechanism
|Notes
|Core Team & Founders
|Upfront/vesting, not inflationary
|Exact % undetailed; likely standard (10-20%)
|Community DAO
|Ongoing via agent token donations (10%/launch approx)
|No increase to $ai16z supply
|Ecosystem Fund
|Grants, project support
|No explicit inflation
|Public Investors
|Via DEX listings
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Ecosystem Base Currency: Proposed upgrades seek to make $ai16z the base currency for all agent-to-agent (a2a) transactions, launchpad fees, and agent service fees, positioning it as an 'app store' and currency of the AI Agent layer-1.
- Launchpad Utility: $ai16z holdings may be required for participating in initial agent offerings and launch allocations. Launchpad participants may also be subject to holding or staking requirements.
- Staking and Governance (Planned): Proposals envision staking mechanisms (to curate projects, access higher allocations, etc.), but this is not yet active.
- Reputation System: Agent reputation and DAO governance may both integrate $ai16z stake-weighting.
- Treasury Growth: The DAO effectively becomes an "index" of new agent launches—access to this treasury may, in the future, require $ai16z staking/holding.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Locking/Unlocking: There is currently no evidence of a formal vesting or unlock schedule for initial $ai16z allocations, nor regular programmed unlocks for the token itself.
- Agent Launch Partners: Projects launching new agents using Eliza often must lock/bond their $ai16z allocations to show long-term alignment, and locked $ai16z is used to curate quality and prevent spam launches.
- Fundraising Rounds: No public vesting timelines have been published for $ai16z allocations to founders or investors. Community discussion indicates avoiding sudden supply unlock events to maintain price stability.
Major Proposed Changes (Under Consideration)
- Official Launchpad: Creation of an official launchpad for Eliza-based agent projects. Fees for launching, allocations, and liquidity provisioning would reinforce the $ai16z "flywheel."
- App Store Model: $ai16z would be used as the currency for agent services—moving toward L1/blockchain-style economics.
- Staking and Curation: DAO staking and staking-weighted governance to help vet projects and allocate launchpad slots.
- Buybacks/Burns: Some proposals suggest introducing buyback and burn mechanics for tokens accrued to the DAO.
- Treasury Diversification: Exploring ways for the DAO to diversify holdings, support an ecosystem fund, and potentially earn yield for holders.
Community Feedback and Current State
- Concerns: The community is vocal about the lack of public, concrete tokenomics, and the current absence of value-capture mechanisms outside of the growing DAO treasury. There is criticism that technology adoption is outpacing token utility and price.
- Action Items: ai16z's team is engaging the community, with active Discord governance channels. Tokenomics upgrades are a top priority for Q3-Q4 2025.
Table: Summary of Key Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Current Status
|Notes / Proposals
|Issuance
|No inflation
|DAO accrues new tokens from agent launches (10% each)
|Allocation
|Team, DAO, public
|Upfront for team; ongoing for DAO via agent launches
|Usage/Incentives
|Partial/in development
|Launchpad, agent-to-agent payments, staking, reputation
|Lock/Unlock
|Unclear/DAO-based
|Some lock for curation, no evidence of unlock cliffs
|Governance
|DAO-weighted
|Increasing use of DAO; future: stake-weighted voting
Conclusion
ai16z’s tokenomics represent an evolving experiment in community and agent-driven token value accrual. The model relies primarily on capturing and curating value across agent launches (rather than ongoing emissions), with strong community debate about the best "flywheel" mechanics. With a major upgrade and more explicit value-capture strategies under discussion for 2025, any involvement in $ai16z should track governance forums and technical roadmap releases closely for updates.
Note: This analysis is based on publicly available information as of June 2025. Concrete tokenomics tables, formal unlock schedules, and allocation breakdowns have not yet been officially published by the ai16z team or DAO. Community participation and governance are actively influencing the roadmap.
Tokenomics của AI16Z (AI16Z): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của AI16Z (AI16Z) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token AI16Z tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token AI16Z có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của AI16Z, hãy khám phá giá token AI16Z theo thời gian thực!
Hướng dẫn mua AI16Z
Bạn muốn thêm AI16Z (AI16Z) vào danh mục đầu tư? MEXC hỗ trợ nhiều phương thức mua AI16Z, bao gồm thẻ tín dụng, chuyển khoản ngân hàng và giao dịch ngang hàng. Dù bạn là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, MEXC đều hỗ trợ mua tiền mã hoá dễ dàng và an toàn.
Lịch sử giá AI16Z (AI16Z)
Phân tích lịch sử giá AI16Z giúp người dùng hiểu được xu hướng thị trường trong quá khứ, mức hỗ trợ/kháng cự chính và các mô hình biến động. Dù bạn đang theo dõi giá cao nhất mọi thời đại hay xác định xu hướng, dữ liệu lịch sử là một phần quan trọng trong dự đoán giá và phân tích kỹ thuật.
Dự đoán giá AI16Z
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của AI16Z? Trang dự đoán giá AI16Z của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.
Mua AI16Z (AI16Z)
Số lượng
1 AI16Z = 0.1424 USD