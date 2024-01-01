You can find more information about RFOX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

RFOX is building a virtual world in the metaverse that acts as a platform connecting whitelabel services in one central hub. Through this immersive platform (RFOX VALT), businesses and creators can tap into tools for finance, gaming, VR, NFTs, e-commerce, and retail (through the RFOX Metaverse ecosystem), enabling them to market to a ready-made audience of users.