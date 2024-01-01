RFOX | RFOX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
RFOX Quick Project Information
RFOX is building a virtual world in the metaverse that acts as a platform connecting whitelabel services in one central hub. Through this immersive platform (RFOX VALT), businesses and creators can tap into tools for finance, gaming, VR, NFTs, e-commerce, and retail (through the RFOX Metaverse ecosystem), enabling them to market to a ready-made audience of users.You can find more information about RFOX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenRFOX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenRFOX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply2,000,000,000