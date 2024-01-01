You can find more information about Rubic history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Rubic is a Cross-Chain Tech Aggregator for users and dApps. Rubic aggregates 40+ major blockchains, 90+ DEXs and bridges, and enables swapping of 15,500+ assets with the best rates, highest liquidity, and transaction speeds — in one click. Users can do it on https://app.rubic.exchange, but we also provide tools for dApps to enable cross-chain swaps (https://tools.rubic.exchange).