Megaton Finance is the first autonomous financial protocol on the TON network that provides yield farming opportunities such as swaps and pair deposits. Users can now use TON (Toncoin), previously unavailable on the TON Network in Megaton Finance. Megaton Finance has a structure that combines the AMM (Automated Market Maker) DEX business model prevalent in the DeFi ecosystem, the scalable multi-chain economy, and the unique characteristics of the TON network.