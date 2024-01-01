You can find more information about Levana history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The Levana Protocol: Levana is an acronym for “Leverage any Asset” Levana is a fully onchain perpetual swap platform. Levana Perps is currently deployed on 3 blockchains: Osmosis, Sei and Injective. Levana has partnered with the largest spot AMM on Cosmos, Osmosis DEX, the most popular Cosmos chain for leverage, Injective, and the fastest Cosmos network, SEI, to bring a peer to pool onchain perpetual swap trading to the Cosmos ecosystem.