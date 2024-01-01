Levana | LVN Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Levana Quick Project Information
The Levana Protocol: Levana is an acronym for “Leverage any Asset” Levana is a fully onchain perpetual swap platform. Levana Perps is currently deployed on 3 blockchains: Osmosis, Sei and Injective. Levana has partnered with the largest spot AMM on Cosmos, Osmosis DEX, the most popular Cosmos chain for leverage, Injective, and the fastest Cosmos network, SEI, to bring a peer to pool onchain perpetual swap trading to the Cosmos ecosystem.You can find more information about Levana history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
LVN Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenLVN
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenLVN
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply1,000,000,000