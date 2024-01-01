mexc
Kujira Quick Project Information

The Cosmos Layer 1 platform for community selected projects creating true value. Semi-Permissioned In order for a contract to launch on Kujira, it needs to be voted in via governance. This ensures that the quality, sustainability and longevity of the network are protected. A tight-knit hub of revenue generating products with great UX. "Grown-up DeFi" is not a meme.
You can find more information about Kujira history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

KUJI Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Kujira (KUJI) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade KUJI on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Kujira or access MEXC KUJI and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Kujira to gain higher income. Trade KUJI futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
