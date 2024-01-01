You can find more information about Kujira history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

The Cosmos Layer 1 platform for community selected projects creating true value. Semi-Permissioned In order for a contract to launch on Kujira, it needs to be voted in via governance. This ensures that the quality, sustainability and longevity of the network are protected. A tight-knit hub of revenue generating products with great UX. "Grown-up DeFi" is not a meme.