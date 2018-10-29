Fantom | FTM Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Fantom Quick Project Information
Fantom is a distributed ledger technology stack. At its foundation, it is a DAG-based distributed ledger incorporating new methods of scalability, combined with a high-performance virtual machine and safe, secure smart contract execution.You can find more information about Fantom history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
FTM Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Fantom (FTM) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade FTM
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Fantom or access MEXC FTM and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Fantom to gain higher income. Trade FTM futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFTM
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFTM
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2018-10-29
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.0431 USDT
Max Supply3,175,000,000