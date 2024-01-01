mexc
Defactor Quick Project Information

Defactor is a platform that enables the tokenization of RWAs (Real world assets) and the businesses which control them to access DeFi liquidity. Defactor uses blockchain technology to improve access for a range of Asset Classes from Trade Finance and Invoice Factoring to Government Bonds.
You can find more information about Defactor history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

Factr Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Defactor (Factr) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure!
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Defactor to gain higher income. Trade Factr futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenFACTR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenFACTR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply300,000,000
