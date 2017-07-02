EOSIO | EOS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
EOSIO Quick Project Information
EOS tokens are ERC-20 compatible tokens distributed on the Ethereum blockchain pursuant to a related ERC-20 smart contract (the “EOS Tokens”). EOS featured in powerful infrastructure for decentralized application and token distribution takes place over 341 days.You can find more information about EOSIO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
EOS Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenEOS
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token柚子
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2017-07-02
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.99 USDT
Max Supply1,000,000,000