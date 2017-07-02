mexc
EOSIO Quick Project Information

EOS tokens are ERC-20 compatible tokens distributed on the Ethereum blockchain pursuant to a related ERC-20 smart contract (the “EOS Tokens”). EOS featured in powerful infrastructure for decentralized application and token distribution takes place over 341 days.
You can find more information about EOSIO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

EOS Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold EOSIO (EOS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade EOS on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy EOSIO or access MEXC EOS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on EOSIO to gain higher income. Trade EOS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenEOS
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token柚子
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time2017-07-02
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price0.99 USDT
Max Supply1,000,000,000
