DOGGO | DOGGO Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
DOGGO Quick Project Information
$DOGGO is a meme token backed by several communities. Its primary purpose is to get integrated into Solana NFT projects, to be used as a staking reward, and to help new projects with funding.You can find more information about DOGGO history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
DOGGO Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DOGGO (DOGGO) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DOGGO
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DOGGO or access MEXC DOGGO and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DOGGO to gain higher income. Trade DOGGO futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDOGGO
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDOGGO
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000,000,000