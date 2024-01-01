You can find more information about DAR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

Mines of Dalarnia is an action adventure game with procedurally generated levels. Players mine and collect various in-game items, improve their skills and gear in order to unlock the secrets of the Dalarnia universe while searching for rare relics and artifacts. There are different terrains to be explored and monsters to conquer in the quest for these rare resources of the Dalarnian world.