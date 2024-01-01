mexc
DAR Quick Project Information

Mines of Dalarnia is an action adventure game with procedurally generated levels. Players mine and collect various in-game items, improve their skills and gear in order to unlock the secrets of the Dalarnia universe while searching for rare relics and artifacts. There are different terrains to be explored and monsters to conquer in the quest for these rare resources of the Dalarnian world.
You can find more information about DAR history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

DAR Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold DAR (DAR) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade DAR on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy DAR or access MEXC DAR and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on DAR to gain higher income. Trade DAR futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenDAR
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenDAR
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply800,000,000
