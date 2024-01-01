ADS | ADS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
A decentralised replacement to the inefficient legacy programmatic ad exchanges with the mission to restore the value exchange between advertisers, publishers and users. Alkimi is powered by the Hypergraph – a revolutionary blockchain technology – which allows Alkimi to provide the fastest, infinitely scalable solution with 0% fraud, minimal transaction fees and complete end to end transparency. Alkimi Exchange helps create ad products, proven to be successful by walled gardens, across the open web.You can find more information about ADS history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
English name of the tokenADS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenADS
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply250,000,000