Zazu Price (ZAZU)
The live price of Zazu (ZAZU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 240.34K USD. ZAZU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zazu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.30K USD
- Zazu price change within the day is -10.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.98M USD
During today, the price change of Zazu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zazu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zazu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zazu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.56%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-79.65%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-88.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zazu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.76%
-10.56%
-19.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Staring cat meme but Wait I'm goated. The Zazu Cat Meme Project is a fun and creative initiative that combines humor, art, and blockchain technology. The project features the confident and sassy Zazu cat from Disney's The Lion King and allows users to create, share, and vote on memes. With a focus on community engagement and creativity, the project aims to bring people together and provide a lighthearted entertainment experience. At the heart of the project is the ZAZU coin, which is used to create and share memes, vote on popular memes, and participate in community activities. Users can earn rewards and badges for creating and sharing popular memes, and climb the ranks to become the ultimate Zazu cat meme master.
