WHALE is the omni-versal membership club for the natively digital, focused on immersing our WHALE Members in the renaissance of digital art and culture. Powered by the club's native social token, $WHALE, and the club treasury, the WHALE Vault, WHALE delivers physical and metaversal content, information and experiences for a new generation of digital enthusiasts. Established in 2020 by the pseudonymous WhaleShark, WHALE boasts over 25,000 members worldwide, all focused on the longer term discussion and immersion of Web 3 and the revolution of true digital asset scarcity, ownership and management. WHALE has emerged as the largest social token community in the world funded by the most valuable collection of NFTs in the world. Areas of focus include: 1. Digital Art 2. Digital Photography 3. Digital Music 4. Decentralised Gaming 5. Metaverse Join the better and longer term discussion about NFTs with WHALE across our social media channels: Discord.gg/WHALE Twitter.com/ WHALEMembers https://whale.me/

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.